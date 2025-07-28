These 4 Japanese Cars Break Down More Often Than Average

Japanese car makers have built a solid reputation for making cars known for being dependable. Yet, not every ride from Japan’s automotive scene lives up to that standard. Even though many Japanese brands usually score high in reliability surveys, a few models have lately been called out as exceptions. This info is a must-read for anyone who needs a car that won’t let them down and wants to make a smart buying decision.

The 2025 Nissan Frontier: a surprising pick

The 2025 Nissan Frontier really stands out as an unexpected choice among less-reliable vehicles. With prices ranging from $32,050 to $45,610, Consumer Reports has pinpointed it as one of the vehicles most likely to let you down. Sporting a predicted reliability rating of just 27/100, it gives potential buyers plenty to think about. Even though Nissan is a well-known name worldwide, this model puts a dent in its reputation. If you’re after peace of mind when you invest in a car, these ratings should definitely give you pause.

Nissan’s struggle with the Frontier shines a light on a bigger issue – the brand isn’t always consistent when it comes to quality across its lineup. It might be smart to compare this model with others that offer steadier performance at a similar price.

The 2015 Scion IQ: a small car with big flaws

The 2015 Scion IQ is another Japanese ride that doesn’t meet expectations. Priced at $7,725, this compact hatchback has gained notoriety for its poor marks in recent Consumer Reports evaluations. It’s been criticized for feeling sluggish, being noisy, and not offering much comfort, all while threatening to rack up high repair bills over time.

Even though it was designed for city drivers who want efficiency and convenience, the Scion IQ’s performance issues really take the shine off its appeal. If you’re on the hunt for an affordable ride that won’t give you headaches down the road, this model might leave you wanting more.

The 2016 Honda CR-Z: what could’ve been

Honda is usually the go-to for reliable rides, but the 2016 Honda CR-Z seems to buck that trend. With prices between $10,475 and $12,250, this sporty hybrid was supposed to mix performance with fuel efficiency effortlessly. Instead, it fell short, suffering from problems with reliability, ride quality, and even cabin noise.

For Honda fans who want a car that combines style with substance, the CR-Z is a real missed chance. Its inability to nail key points like comfort and consistency underscores why it pays to do your homework before making a purchase.

The 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage: cheap but risky

The 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage has found its place by being easy on the wallet, with prices from $14,600 to $17,175. But that low price comes with its own set of trade-offs that might give some buyers pause. Known to break down more often than most, it struggles with a feeble and noisy three-cylinder engine and lagging acceleration.

If you’re watching your budget, the Mirage might catch your eye, but you’ll want to think twice about whether the possibility of frequent repairs is worth the initial savings. For anyone who’s more about long-term reliability than a low sticker price, it may be wise to look at other options.

Consumer Reports has done a solid job of shedding light on these less dependable Japanese models through thorough testing and evaluations. Their insights help steer folks toward making smart choices when wading through the busy world of car buying.

Knowing which models fall short of the usual high standards can go a long way in shaping your buying decision. Staying on top of trends in how these vehicles perform – especially from big names like Nissan and Honda – lets you pick a ride that really fits your needs while sidestepping the headaches of unexpected repairs or ongoing dissatisfaction down the road.