These Two Iconic 300-HP Models Are Disappearing: Less Than a Year Left to Grab One

Big news for car buffs: production of the Toyota GR Supra 3.0 and BMW Z4 M40i manuals will come to an end in May 2026. It was originally supposed to stop in March 2026, but it got pushed back by two months—giving fans a little extra time with these legendary rides. As some of the last high-performance manual sports cars around in the United States, saying goodbye to them really highlights how things are changing in the auto world.

Shifting market preferences

Manual transmissions are falling by the wayside as drivers lean more toward automatics, illustrating the decline of manual transmissions. Today, most people prefer automatic transmissions, which are super convenient and easy to handle for both seasoned drivers and newbies. This change is part of a bigger trend in the auto industry, with manufacturers shifting toward automatic and electric drivetrains. That means vehicles with manual transmissions are getting harder to sell, so companies are slowly phasing them out.

Several reasons drive the move to automatics. These systems are faster and tend to be more fuel-efficient than manuals, which helps automakers meet tighter emissions standards. They also work much better with electrified drivetrains—a segment that’s growing as carmakers push for cleaner technology.

A collector’s dream

As manual sports cars become rarer, they’re starting to look like collector’s item. Past trends show that limited-run manuals often soar in value over time. Take the original NSX, for example—a model that’s become significantly more valuable because of its rarity. For collectors and fans, the last-year editions of the GR Supra and Z4 M40i, especially those in unique colors or with special packages, are likely to be in high demand.

This situation creates an interesting twist: even though everyday drivers are moving away from manuals, their scarcity makes them all the more appealing to collectors who love the pure driving feel they offer.

Other options disappearing

The GR Supra and Z4 M40i aren’t the only manual rides disappearing from showrooms, as manual pickups may soon become collector’s items. On the flip side, Cadillac still offers the CT4V and CT5V Blackwing, and Porsche continues to provide manuals like the 911 Carrera GTS and GT3 for those after a hands-on experience. For buyers on a budget, the Mazda MX5 Miata remains one of the few affordable manual options out there.

These changes show a broader shift in the industry where high-performance vehicles with manual transmissions are facing challenges because of tighter emissions standards and shifting preferences among drivers.

Buying considerations

If you’re thinking about snagging a GR Supra or Z4 M40i before production stops, you’ll need to act fast. Even though production ends in May 2026, ordering windows might shut as early as January that year due to strong global demand and limited supply. In fact, U.S. dealerships might stop taking retail orders by the third quarter of this year as inventories shrink.

On the price front, these models are no small investment: the base model Supra 3.0 starts at around $56,000, while the Z4 M40i sits at about $68,000, depending on the options you choose.

Cultural significance

Manual transmissions have always been more than just a way to shift gears—they’re part of American car culture and a nod to an era when driving was as much about skill as it was about speed. The Toyota GR Supra and BMW Z4 have long been key players in this tradition, reminding us of the days when every shift connected the driver more directly with the machine.

Over the next few years, as these changes roll out, it’s hard to miss that even though technology is moving forward and tastes are changing, many still hold a deep love for the driving experience these manual sports cars offer—a reminder of how far the auto world has come and where it’s headed next.