Tips for a Safer Road Trip During the Pandemic

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused upheaval, heartache, and drastic behavior changes for most Americans. Many have been putting their individual needs and wants aside to stay at home to help protect others and give medical personnel on the frontlines a fighting chance against this relentless virus. Now, with restrictions in many states easing up and summer on the horizon, many drivers are thinking it’s about time for a road trip.

“Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people restrict car travel to essential trips only, folks are ready to skirt the rules a little,” according to Huffington Post senior lifestyle reporter Brittany Wong. “About one in three Americans are planning to take a road trip this summer, according to a recent survey conducted by travel app GasBuddy.”

Although it is technically possible to take a road trip, it won’t resemble your past trips. You need to make adjustments that will prioritize your health and the health of others.

“Consider taking a shorter trip. If it’s longer, plan the trip to a T,” writes Wong.

Every mile you go increases your chances of contracting the virus because you’ll be exposed to more people and more places, she warns.

And that includes public restrooms. Since gas stations may be your best or only bet, Wong suggests bringing along your own soap and toilet paper in case the bathroom is out of those essentials. If you have hand sanitizer, bring it and use it, too. When fueling up, use gloves and then throw them away in the trash.

Since different states are following different rules during this health crisis, you’ll need to find out what the restrictions and recommendations are along your route and at your destination.

“Federal law cannot bar you from traveling to another state, but local authorities can require self-quarantine for as long as 14 days once you arrive,” according to Wong.

Even if your heart is set on a specific place, you need to stay flexible and put your health first. You might have to consider Plan B if Plan A is too crowded, she warns.

If a road trip is on your summer to-do list, these tips will help make it a safer journey.