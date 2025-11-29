Toyota’s New Supercar Is Here: Meet the GR GT, a V8 Beast Ready for the Track

Toyota’s latest creation, developed under its Gazoo Racing division, positions itself as a performance flagship, picking up where the 2000GT and the Lexus LFA left off. Not just a road-going machine, this new supercar is also a gateway to the GT3 racing class, aligning Toyota with motorsport giants like Ferrari and Porsche.

Set to debut on December 4, the GR GT is the product of years of engineering centered on a V8 powertrain, and arrives with a design language that throws subtlety out the window. While technical details remain under wraps, the teaser campaign has already unveiled enough to set the tone—and expectations.

A Bold Visual Identity With Le Mans DNA

The teaser video aired in Japan gives a first proper look at the GR GT’s silhouette—and it’s anything but restrained. The car is filmed alongside the LFA and the 2000GT, suggesting Toyota sees it as a spiritual successor to these icons. Viewers get a glimpse of the car’s wide hips and lighting signatures that resemble those of the upcoming 2026 GR010 Le Mans hypercar.

The brightness in the footage is deliberately toned down, obscuring some finer design cues, but even under shadows, the GR GT’s proportions come through as assertive and muscular. According to Auto Express, the car features a long bonnet, short tail, and aggressive stance—more AMG SLS than Camry. Trackside visuals from Fuji Speedway also reveal a GR badge on the front grille, marking its motorsport lineage.

The car’s presence at events like the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Japan Mobility Show confirms its dual intent: a production model developed in tandem with a GT3-class endurance racer.

Under the Hood: A New V8 Engine Takes the Stage

Although Toyota has yet to confirm full specs, both sources agree on one point: the GR GT will be V8-powered. During the Goodwood event, the engine’s sound was played publicly, showcasing a tone distinct from both the inline-six of the 2000GT and the V10 roar of the LFA. Motor1 notes that the soundtrack in the teaser strongly suggests a naturally aspirated or twin-turbo V8.

The engine, reported to be a new 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged unit, is also expected to find its way into other performance models within the Toyota and Lexus ecosystem. Although unconfirmed, it’s likely that the platform includes hybrid assistance for the road-going version, while the GT3 racer will conform to regulations that prioritize combustion performance.

The drivetrain is likely to use a front-mid engine layout, placing the engine behind the front axle but ahead of the driver, as seen in the previous Mercedes-AMG GT. A transaxle setup incorporating a limited-slip differential and fast-shifting automatic gearbox is also a strong possibility, though Toyota has not specified the transmission type.

Strategic Positioning After the LFA’s Price Gamble

With the LFA’s six-figure price limiting its commercial success, Toyota appears more cautious this time. While no pricing has been confirmed, Motor1 expects the GR GT to fall well below the LFA’s $375,000 tag. At the same time, it’s likely to surpass the Lexus RC F, which already approaches the $100,000 mark.

The goal is to avoid direct price competition with European supercar heavyweights. Toyota benchmarked the GR GT against the outgoing AMG GT, signaling a performance and pricing bracket aiming to strike a balance between exclusivity and accessibility.

In the bigger picture, this move fits Toyota’s broader motorsport strategy. With Lexus shifting toward electrification, Gazoo Racing is stepping into the spotlight with a combustion-powered performance line that not only cements its racing credentials but also reconnects the brand with enthusiasts craving a visceral driving experience.

The GR GT’s global reveal is scheduled for December 4 in the US (December 5 in Japan), followed by a physical debut at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon. The wait is nearly over—and Toyota’s message is clear: this isn’t your average Prius sibling.