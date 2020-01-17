No Comments

Toyota’s $1.3B Investment in Indiana Creates 550 New Jobs

Photo: Toyota

Toyota has invested an additional $700 million and added 150 new jobs to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana to complete a modernization project that started in January 2017. The project aims to prepare the Princeton, Indiana plant for increased demand for the all-new 2020 Toyota Highlander SUV.

Since the project started, Toyota has invested $1.3 billion in the plant and created 550 new jobs, with most of that money going into new equipment installation, retooling and advanced manufacturing technologies.

“Hoosier manufacturers are driving our economy forward, building the products that power our world every day,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. “For more than 20 years, Toyota has been providing quality career opportunities and helping train Indiana’s future workforce. I am so grateful that Toyota remains committed to Indiana, and am thankful for all they are doing to continue making Indiana the best place to live, work and play.”

The new investment is part of a larger five-year commitment by Toyota to invest $13 billion in its U.S. operations through 2021. With two years to go, Toyota has so far invested $7.1 billion, about a quarter of the company’s total investment in the U.S. since it began operations there.

During the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana announcement, Toyota also said it would commit $1 million to a new, regional workforce program that connects high school students with career opportunities in advanced manufacturing.

“This program will allow students to get a jump start on their careers while receiving hands-on training with industry experts and educators,” said Leah Curry, Toyota Indiana plant president. “By collaborating with our local schools, we are creating a workforce solution—but, more importantly—providing greater visibility to student career options and pathways in the region.”

Additionally, Toyota will shift operations between its Indiana, Texas, and Guanajuanto, Mexico plants for improved competitiveness in a way that brings “no reduction to direct jobs” at any of the company’s North American facilities.