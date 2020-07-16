No Comments

US News Praises Cargo Space in 2020 Nissan LEAF

2020 Nissan LEAF

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan LEAF has earned plenty of attention, accolades, and awards for its eco-friendly, smooth performing powertrain. The automaker’s suite of advanced safety tech is enviable, too. For 2020, the cargo space in the hatchback is garnering praise. U.S. News & World Report named it to its list of the 10 Hatchbacks with the Most Cargo Space in 2020.

“Some hatchbacks offer the utility of small SUVs while delivering impressive overall driving dynamics. Hatchbacks also benefit from their small footprints and lightweight, which makes many of them peppy, nimble, maneuverable, and fuel-efficient,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday.

The U.S. News editors focused on hatchbacks since the model style surpasses what most sedans can offer. After evaluating cargo space of hatchbacks on the market, the U.S. News’ editors whittled the vehicles into a 10 best list, putting the LEAF in its number 5 spot.

The 2020 Nissan LEAF, which is available at two trim levels — S and SV, boasts a maximum cargo space of 30 cubic feet, and behind the rear seats, it reveals 23.6 cubic feet of space. The standard 60/40 split fold-down rear seats in the LEAF allow you to customize space for your passengers and cargo.

But, it is not just cargo space that makes hatchbacks a desirable and versatile option.

“The LEAF features eager acceleration, composed handling, and intuitive technology. It has impressive passenger space in both rows and a large cargo area behind its rear seats,” notes Loveday.

2020 Nissan LEAF

Photo: Nissan

The 2020 LEAF features a standard 8-inch touch-screen display courtesy of the user-friendly NissanConnect infotainment system. The system offers seamless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Nissan Door to Door Navigation with Premium Traffic is available so you never lose your way.

The 2020 Nissan LEAF checks all the boxes — eco-friendly powertrain, well-appointed interior, ample cargo space, and innovative technology.