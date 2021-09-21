No Comments

Wheels.ca Gives 2021 Ford Bronco Nod Over Jeep Wrangler in Five Areas

Wheels.ca’s Dan Heyman gives the Ford Bronco the nod over the Jeep Wrangler on five key points

Photo: Ford

In August, the 2021 Ford Bronco finally hit Canada after years (and years and years) of waiting. Wheels.ca’s Dan Heyman took the Ford Bronco out for a spin and found that it’s not just a great off-road SUV — it’s also got five major advantages over its biggest competitor, the Jeep Wrangler.

Bronco beats Wrangler on-road and in style points

In his first drive overview of the Bronco, Heyman says that he almost enjoyed driving the 2021 Bronco on-road more than driving it off-road.

“It was more of a highlight because for all the things the Wrangler is — cool, hip, cultish, ultra-capable off-road — it is far from a regal ride on the highway,” Heyman writes. He praises the Bronco for performing closer to a conventional SUV on the road than the Wrangler, saying it’s quieter, less bumpy, and tighter.

Heyman expands on that in a separate article that goes over what he sees as being the five advantages the Bronco has over the Wrangler. He says that its independent front suspension and multi-link solid rear axle make it more comfortable than the Wrangler’s setup and notes that the two- and four-door versions both ride better than the Jeep.

In addition to on-road performance, Heyman gives the 2021 Ford Bronco the edge when it comes to its interior, exterior, styling, and engine options. Notably, he says that the Wrangler almost looks tame when sat next to a Bronco.

As far as off-roading, he doesn’t give either the advantage — but he does have a lot of praise for the Bronco. He writes that the advanced 4×4 system offered with the Bronco Badlands makes it feel “pretty unstoppable.” Also getting plaudits are the One-Pedal Drive and Trail Control options, which he says help give the Bronco a more digitized and modern feel compared to the more analog Wrangler.

The rivalry between the new Bronco and Wrangler is just getting started, but it’s clear that Ford has already found some key ways to get a leg up on its formidable foe.