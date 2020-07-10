No Comments

How to Catch the 2021 Ford Bronco Reveal

Saddle up! Ford will reveal the 2021 Bronco family on Monday, July 13 at 8 p.m. EDT

Photo: Ford

Thirteen is your lucky number if you’re one of the many folks chomping at the bit to feast your eyes on the all-new Ford Bronco. On July 13, Ford finally pulls the sheet off of its hotly anticipated 2021 Bronco with a unique reveal that includes content on three Disney platforms.

Ford is revealing not one, not two, but three Broncos this Monday at 8 p.m. EDT: the classic two-door Bronco, the first-ever four-door Bronco, and the Bronco Sport small SUV. Talk about bucking the competition. You know, because Bronco.

“Bronco delivers on the common theme desired by enthusiasts — authenticity,” said Mark Grueber, Ford U.S. consumer marketing manager. “Building Bronco as Ford’s distinct outdoor brand includes a unique network of experiences, community, and engagement that extends far beyond ownership of Bronco and Bronco Sport models.”

The choice to call the Bronco a family and an outdoor lifestyle brand seems to confirm Ford’s intention to expand the lineup even more down the line. Plans definitely call for a Bronco hybrid, which may or may not be detailed on Monday, and it’s rumored that a Bronco-based pickup and a high-powered Bronco Raptor are also in the pipeline. Buncha Broncos? Bring it on, baby.

Where to see the 2021 Ford Bronco reveal

Photo: Ford

There’s fixing to be a whole heaping helping of Bronco stuff to tap into this Monday. You might even say it’ll be a veritable Bronco bonanza. (You can say that literally any time, by the way.) Ford Motor Company is teaming with another American titan, Disney, to roll out branded content across several of the mouse’s major properties. In other breaking news, Jeep found shook.

This Monday, a trio of three-minute short films will premiere on ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic during the first commercial break of the 8 p.m. programming block. The ABC short takes place during the CMA Best of Fest concert and stars country star Kip Moore. ESPN’s spot takes place during SportsCenter and features pro climber Brooke Raboutou. NatGeo’s ad debuts quite aptly during National Parks: Yosemite, and stars climber and cinematographer Jimmy Chin. Each spot features a different variant of the Bronco. If you’re not able to catch all three in the same go, you’ll be able to find them on Hulu the next day as part of a special curated collection.

“At Disney, we take pride in creating culture and leveraging our unrivaled portfolio of brands to authentically and creatively tell stories during meaningful moments,” said Rita Ferro, president, Disney Advertising Sales. “With Ford, we’re reimagining what a product reveal can look like by drawing upon our best-in-class sports, entertainment, and streaming brands to bring the new Bronco family to life in a way that honors its heritage and gives viewers an unforgettable experience.”

If you don’t have access to these channels or Hulu, fear not. Ford will be putting up Bronco-branded across all its social channels at 8 p.m. on Monday that breaks down with the Bronco lineup can do.

And what if you’re so snowed by what you see that you just hafta get in line to get one? All you’ll have to do is pop over to Ford’s website and actualize your passion by plunking down $100 and making a reservation.

Ford pushes Built Wild branding, teases G.O.A.T. mode

As the F-150 has its Built Ford Tough branding, the 2021 Bronco will have its own tagline: Built Wild. Ford has already started pushing the Built Wild slogan in teasers, including its most recent preview commercial. Narrator Bryan Cranston calls the Bronco “just as wild as the wild” and puts it on the level of Ford’s two other marquee brands, saying it’s “built with the toughness of an F-Series and the spirit of a Mustang.”

Ford says that it focused on three areas to ensure that the Bronco family would be superior to its competition cough cough Jeep cough cough: Built Wild Durability Testing, Built Wild Capability, and Built Wild Innovation Design. Did you know that the 2021 Ford Bronco is Built Wild? Not sure if that was made clear or not.

Another concept Ford calls attention to is the Bronco’s G.O.A.T. status. The original nickname for the classic Bronco, applied by late Ford president Donald Frey, means go over anything (though I’m sure Ford wouldn’t mind it getting the greatest of all-time moniker to boot). Ford drops a reference to G.O.A.T. in close proximity to mentioning the 2021 Bronco’s exclusive drive mode system, which also pretty much confirms the rumored G.O.A.T. mode.

“Bronco gave rise to the fun and versatile off-road SUV in 1966, becoming the first enjoyable sport utility vehicle for those who wanted to live, work, and play outdoors,” said Ford COO Jim Farley. “Like the original, the all-new Bronco family is engineered to take you to epic places, with capability to deliver confidence on any type of terrain.”

Speaking of the history of the Bronco, Ford’s offering up a nearly four-minute video that goes over the origins of the original and further teases what’s to come on July 13.

Three and a half years of waiting for the arrival of the all-new Ford Bronco now comes down to just a matter of days. On the other side of Monday, the world will be a little bit wilder. Why? Because the 2021 Ford Bronco is Built Wild, of course. Did I mention that?