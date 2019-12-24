No Comments

Will the Mazda Miata Go Electric?

Photo: Mazda

It’s no secret that electrified vehicles are all the rage, and Mazda will soon make its contribution to the growing EV arena. On a similar note, we’ve seen other beloved sports cars, including the Mustang and the Camaro, make the jump from gas power to electricity. When taking that into account, it’s only a matter of time until the Miata makes the switch. And according to a recent report from Mazda, it may happen sooner rather than later.

Currently, Mazda bosses are looking at ways to improve the classic model. Regardless of its powertrain, a few things about the Miata won’t change anytime soon.

“The lightweighting and compact size are essential elements of MX-5, so even if we apply electrification, we have to make sure it really helps to achieve the lightweighting of the vehicle,” stated Ichiro Hirose, head of Mazda R&D.

Ikuo Maeda, the automaker’s brand and design boss, cited drivers’ evolving tastes as a prime reason for the Miata’s potential electrification. “We want to look at the best powertrain to keep the vehicle lightweight, but because of the diversifying requirements and preference, we need to explore various options,” he added.

Maeda also acknowledged that drivers are also conscious of environmental concerns. “I don’t have the answer now but we need to make a vehicle that people can own without worrying that they are not being eco-friendly.”

Regardless of how the model changes as technology marches on, Mazda plans to keep the MX-5 Miata around. Mazda UK boss Jeremy Thomson cites the Miata’s perennial popularity and passionate following as key reasons that Mazda will continue to refine the model and explore options for its future.