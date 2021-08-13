No Comments

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Is the Official Winter Truck of New England

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Photo: FCA

The New England Motor Press Association named the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX the Official Winter Pickup Truck of New England. At its annual winter vehicle competition, NEMPA also recognized the 2021 Jeep Gladiator and 2021 Chrysler Pacifica.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Photo: FCA

2021 is the first year that the Ram 1500 TRX was eligible for the Official Winter Pickup Truck of New England title. It outperformed rivals in testing with its 702-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, several performance-tuned drive modes, and more. In addition, it made this the third year in a row that a Stellantis vehicle has earned the top honor in the competition.

John Paul, President, New England Motor Press Association, said, “The mighty TRX is designed to handle the harshest conditions, including snow, and satisfies the New England motorist in every detail from its supercharged engine to its 35-inch tires.”

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle AWD

Photo: FCA

The Chrysler Pacifica won the NEMPA People Mover best-in-class honors. The minivan’s all-wheel-drive system automatically activates to provide enough traction in different weather conditions. Additionally, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, the Blind Spot Monitoring System, and other standard safety technologies help protect you and your passengers. NEMPA also appreciates the Pacifica’s Uconnect infotainment system with smartphone compatibility.

2021 Jeep Gladiator

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator

Photo: FCA

The Jeep Gladiator topped the Mid-size Pickup Truck category and is a repeat winner. It’s Trail Rated, which means it has the ground clearance, articulation, maneuverability, traction, and water fording capability to handle a number of terrains. Front and rear electronic locking differentials, FOX shocks, and other features further improve its capability.

According to the NEMPA jurors, each of these models is able to tackle New England winters. Given its consecutive wins, Stellantis may very well continue to earn honors in the competition next year.