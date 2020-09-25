No Comments

2022 Genesis G70 Gets Fresh New Look

Photo: Genesis

Genesis offered an early glimpse of the redesigned 2022 G70 sport sedan this month — the final step in a full overhaul of the premium brand’s lineup.

Over the past year, Genesis has rolled out new versions of its G80 midsize sedan and G90 flagship sedan. The brand has also introduced its first-ever SUV, the GV80. The new-look G70 completes this cycle of redesigns and new models.

“The new Genesis G70 will engage customers with its dynamic design and the latest innovations in safety and luxury,” the brand announced in a news release. “We are thrilled to reveal more detailed specifications next month.”

As those words hint, there isn’t much information available yet on the 2022 G70. However, it’s clear that this model boasts a sleekly upgraded exterior design and an array of new tech features.

Photo: Genesis

Photo: Genesis

Photo: Genesis

Photo: Genesis

The G70’s new pentagon-shaped grille dominates the front end, and it’s now flanked by the brand’s Quad Lamp headlights. The front air intakes have a simpler, more straightforward look. New air extractors on either side of the vehicle add to the model’s athletic stance. The rear of the G70 incorporates the Quad Lamp design as well.

The G70’s cockpit-like interior features a new infotainment system. This setup includes a 10.25-inch touch screen, over-the-air software updates, and conveniences like CarPay and a horizontally oriented wireless charging system.

Genesis didn’t mention whether the redesign of the G70 would include any performance upgrades. However, Car and Driver reports that its new standard engine will be a 2.5-liter turbo that makes 290 horsepower. The current model offers a standard 2.0-liter turbo engine that delivers 252 horsepower. There’s also an available 365-horsepower 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6.

Although it only arrived about three years ago, the G70 has already established itself as Genesis’ bestselling vehicle and a leading presence among luxury sport sedans. It’s also collected many of the industry’s top recognitions, including North American Car of the Year, MotorTrend Car of the Year, Car and Driver 10Best, and IIHS Top Safety Pick+.