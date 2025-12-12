The Experts Confirm: These 3 Car Brands Perform Best in Technical Inspections After 12 Years

The TÜV report paints a concerning picture of the state of Germany’s car fleet, showing a steady decline in the condition of vehicles as they age. In 2025, the average age of cars has risen to 10.6 years, up from 9 years in 2015. With more than a quarter of vehicles now exceeding 15 years of age, it’s clear that the trend of longer car lifespans is growing.

However, this longevity often comes at a cost, as many vehicles are increasingly prone to failure when they reach older ages. Yet, some models continue to pass their inspections with flying colors, even as others falter.

The Growing Challenge of Aging Vehicles

According to TÜV, the general condition of older vehicles is deteriorating, with 21.5% of those inspected presenting serious or dangerous defects. This marks the fourth consecutive year of increasing failure rates. The issues commonly observed in these older cars include worn suspensions, oil leaks, and malfunctioning lighting and braking systems.

These problems only become more frequent as cars age, making it harder for drivers to maintain their vehicles in safe operating condition. Despite these challenges, some cars have proven themselves to be far more reliable than others.

Volkswagen Touareg: A Champion of Durability

Leading the pack for cars aged 12 to 13 years is the Volkswagen Touareg, which has an impressively low defect rate of just 17.9%, even with an average of 204,000 kilometers on the clock. This makes the Touareg a standout model, well ahead of the average defect rate for vehicles of the same age, which is 28.4%.

Volkswagen’s ability to engineer a vehicle that holds up so well over time is notable, and the Touareg’s resilience places it firmly at the top of the list for those seeking long-lasting vehicles. It serves as an example of how certain models can withstand years of use and still pass the rigorous requirements of technical inspections.

© Shutterstock

Mercedes Models Also Perform Well

Right behind the Volkswagen Touareg in the rankings are two Mercedes models: the Mercedes Classe B and the GLE/ML. The Classe B shows a defect rate of 19%, with an average mileage of 124,000 kilometers, while the GLE/ML follows closely with a 19.3% defect rate despite having been driven nearly 193,000 kilometers.

These vehicles continue to impress with their ability to endure the wear and tear of long-term use. The GLE/ML, in particular, is noteworthy, as it performs well despite the high mileage. These results confirm that Mercedes models remain highly reliable as they age, offering an appealing option for used car buyers looking for durable vehicles.

© Shutterstock

Toyota: A Trusted Brand for Longevity

Toyota also continues to maintain a strong reputation for reliability, with its vehicles performing well in the 10 to 11-year category. The TÜV report reveals that Toyota’s cars show fewer defects than many of their competitors, reinforcing the brand’s reputation for producing vehicles that stand the test of time.

This continued reliability is a significant reason why Toyota remains a popular choice for buyers looking for long-lasting vehicles, and the brand’s solid performance in the study adds further weight to its long-standing reputation for quality.

© Shutterstock

The Dominance of German Manufacturers

The TÜV report also sheds light on the dominance of German manufacturers when it comes to producing cars that withstand the test of time. For vehicles between 10 and 11 years old, Mercedes leads with a defect rate of 18.5%, followed closely by Audi at 19.2% and Toyota at 22%.

These brands have proven themselves to be more reliable than many others in the market, particularly when it comes to maintaining performance over long periods. The results are especially significant in a market where the average age of cars is rising, and many vehicles struggle to pass their technical inspections.