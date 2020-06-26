No Comments

Differences between the 2020 Mirage and Mirage G4

The 2019 Mirage G4 and Mirage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

With similar names and appearances, the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage and Mirage G4 may be difficult for you to tell apart. However, these two cars have some notable differences, which may make one better suited to your preferences over the other.

Affordability

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Both the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage and Mirage G4 are affordable options, showing that you don’t have to break the bank in order to drive a great car. Nevertheless, the Mirage does have a slightly lower starting price at just $13,995, compared to $14,995 for the Mirage G4.

Each car can also help you save money on fuel over time, thanks to the incredibly efficient engine that they share. Despite being equipped with the same engine, the Mirage G4 gets an EPA-estimated 41 mpg on the highway, while the Mirage reaches an EPA-estimated 43 mpg on the highway.

Cabin space

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage interior

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Inside either car, you’ll find convenient amenities and plenty of space to keep you comfortable. The Mirage G4 offers a bit more room to spread out than the Mirage, with 89.2 cubic feet of passenger volume.

Meanwhile, the Mirage provides additional space in the trunk for your groceries and backpacks, with 17.1 cubic feet of cargo volume. This car also comes standard with a split rear seat folding function to better accommodate your needs.

Exterior dimensions

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The cars also have noticeably different exterior dimensions. The compact Mirage has a shorter length at 149.4 inches, while the subcompact Mirage G4 has a length of 169.5. Both cars have sizes that are ideal for commuting around a bustling city, so deciding which has a better look comes down to your personal taste.

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage and Mirage G4 each have lots of great features for budget-friendly prices. Read more about these cars on The News Wheel to better determine which model is more up your alley.