Dodge, Chrysler Cars Named to 4 Best Large Cars for Families

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

Photo: FCA

Cars that deliver enough space for your family as well as their gear, while providing solid performance, advanced tech, and comfort amenities can be difficult to find. That is why U.S. News & World Report rounded up the 4 Best Large Cars for Families in 2021.

After looking at good reviews, available features designed for families, high ratings for safety tech and reliability, and the amount of cargo and passenger space in sedans on the market, the pub gave two spots to two models from the same automaker — the 2021 Dodge Charger and 2021 Chrysler 300.

2021 Dodge Charger

“The Dodge Charger appeals to shoppers thanks to its potent engine lineup, intuitive tech features, and sporty good looks. It also boasts a cushioned ride and athletic handling,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday. “However, the Charger may not be the vehicle for you if you desire an upscale cabin or competitive fuel economy.

The 2021 Dodge Charger keeps your contacts and smartphone apps within reach with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. The Uconnect infotainment system is a user-friendly system. Plus, the 2021 Dodge Charger boasts more trunk volume at 16.5 cubic feet than the three other models that made the U.S. News’ list, adds Loveday.

The New 2020 Chrysler 300S

Photo: FCA

2021 Chrysler 300

“Many family-friendly options are available, including Nappa leather upholstery, heated front seats, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and remote start. Many of the latest advanced driver assistance systems are also available,” he reports.

The luxury sedan offers the 5.7-liter HEMI V8, which nets 363 horsepower, a best-in-class rating, and 394 lb-ft of torque for a thrilling, responsive ride.

You’ll feel more confident behind the wheel with available driver-assist technologies including Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking and available LaneSense Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist.