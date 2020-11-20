No Comments

EPA Approves Mitsubishi Diamond Premium Care to Kill COVID-19

A technician applying the disinfecting spray

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi has been utilizing Diamond Premium Care, a non-abrasive deodorizing and disinfecting spray, to clean the HVAC systems and interiors of its vehicles. Now, the Environmental Protection Agency has approved this spray to kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is associated with COVID-19.

Caring for Your Vehicle: Maintenance tips for extending your vehicle’s life

How does Diamond Premium Care work?

BioPledge, a disinfecting solutions provider based in Texas, developed the technology for Diamond Premium Care. Currently, Mitsubishi is both the first and only automaker using this treatment nationwide.

“Diamond Premium Care is a rare tool in the fight against COVID-19. It offers peace of mind to the driver of any vehicle, but it’s especially valuable to those with added exposure, whether that comes from regularly sharing their vehicle with others or from the direct risk of on-the-job exposure to COVID-19,” said Mitsubishi Motors North America Vice President of Aftersales, Scott Smith.

The antimicrobial spray kills 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses on hard interior surfaces and in the vehicle HVAC system. It has the added benefit of eliminating unpleasant odors without leaving sticky or hazy residue. Plus, it isn’t harmful to in-cabin materials since it doesn’t feature alcohol or abrasive chemicals, such as bleach.

To apply the dye-free treatment to a vehicle’s interior, Mitsubishi utilizes a mist-applicator, which sprays it directly on surfaces. To apply the treatment to the HVAC system, the automaker sprays it through the outdoor air intake vent and lets it spread around the interior and HVAC system. Trained technicians can treat a standard-size vehicle in about 10 minutes.

Staying Safe on the Road: How to keep your tires in good shape

Participating Mitsubishi dealer partners are already offering the Diamond Premium Care treatment. If you’d like to get this treatment for your vehicle, you can schedule the service through a participating dealership.