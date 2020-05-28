No Comments

Genesis Concierge Gives Customers Their Own Personal Car Shopper

Photo: Genesis

The new Genesis Concierge service provides customers with their own personal shopper to assist with every aspect of finding and purchasing one of the luxury brand’s vehicle.

These new personal shoppers are intended to tighten the link between customers, dealers, and the Genesis brand by providing a convenient new avenue for communication.

“A true luxury experience should exceed a customer’s unique desires and expectations,” said Mark Del Rosso, Genesis Motor North America’s president and CEO. “Genesis Concierge is a tailored service that delivers a new level of personalized luxury, because we are committed to delivering an experience that satisfies our customers on their terms, not ours. As with our popular Service Valet owner amenity, utilized by 90 percent of Genesis owners, Genesis Concierge shows we have great respect for our customers’ ultimate luxury — their time.”

Genesis Concierge is designed to deliver service every step of the way for customers. Someone who’s interested in buying a Genesis vehicle can choose to interact with a dedicated personal shopper via email, phone, or text.

Photo: Genesis

After that, the concierge stands by to answer any questions that the customer has about Genesis vehicles, obtain information from the nearest dealer, and provide guidance during the financing process. Personal shoppers can even help facilitate at-home test drives and deliver paperwork.

Once the customer has completed the purchase, the personal shopper delivers the vehicle — and continues to stay available to address any concerns that may come up after the sale.

Genesis Concierge builds on another customer perk designed to enhance Genesis ownership. The Genesis Service Valet program provides vehicle pickup and drop-off for service and repair appointments, along with a replacement vehicle to drive in the meantime.

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the introduction of Genesis Concierge is especially timely. Now, Genesis customers have one more option allowing them conveniently buy a new vehicle while staying safe at home.