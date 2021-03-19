No Comments

Hispanic Motor Press Honors Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram for 2021

Photo: FCA

The 11th annual Hispanic Motor Press Awards took place at the 2021 Virtual Media Day presented by the Motor Press Guild and AutoMobility LA. Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram each won an award there for providing Hispanic families with solid vehicle options.

How were the winners chosen?

The Hispanic Motor Press Foundation put together a panel of over 20 experts in the automotive industry. The jurors were tasked with finding the best new models for Hispanic families in 10 different categories. They based their selections on driving satisfaction, environmental impact, mechanical reliability, safety, styling, technology, and overall value.

Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica won the award for Family Car of the Year. Previously, the Pacifica Hybrid received this title in 2017 and 2018. The Hispanic Motor Press appreciated the minivan’s roomy interior space for up to seven passengers and 140.5 cubic feet of cargo volume. Jurors also noted that the minivan creates a smooth drive, offering available all-wheel drive and Electronic Stability Control.

Dodge Challenger

Photo: FCA

The Hispanic Motor Press named the 2021 Dodge Challenger the Sports Car of the Year, which was the same title earned by the Challenger SRT Hellcat in 2015. The Challenger won the latest honor, thanks to its strong engine options like the 807-horsepower High-Output HEMI V8. The car also optimizes performance with features like line lock, launch assist, launch control, and Race Cooldown.

Ram 1500 TRX

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX took home the Adventure Car of the Year award. Jurors appreciated the truck’s off-road capabilities and performance. The truck features a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 that delivers best-in-class 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Plus, it features eight drive modes, Bilstein shocks, and 11.8 inches of ground clearance to handle different terrains.

By winning these Hispanic Motor Press Awards, each Stellantis model has shown that it offers more value for Hispanic families than other vehicles in their respective segments.