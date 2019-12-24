No Comments

Leaked Photos Show New Genesis GV80 Luxury SUV

The Genesis GV80 Concept from 2017

As the debut of the Genesis GV80 draws near, images have leaked out to give potential customers a preview of the premium brand’s first SUV.

A pair of rather blurry shots from the Allcarnews Instagram account show the GV80 with a pentagon-shaped grille, split-strip LED headlights, and a boldly shaped hood design. These design elements and the overall sleek silhouette of the vehicle are in line with the GV80 Concept that Genesis unveiled back in 2017.

Supplementing these two leaked photos, Car and Driver posted four clearer leaked images that show a split-strip configuration for the LED taillights as well. These photos also provide the first glimpse of the GV80’s interior. A shot of the center console shows what seems to be a rotary gear shifter and an infotainment control knob. There’s also an extra-wide infotainment screen and what appears to be quilted leather upholstery.

Details and specs for the GV80 have been scarce so far. Speculation on powertrain options for this luxury SUV has focused on at least four possibilities, including a 3.8-liter V6, a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, a turbo four-cylinder, and a plug-in hybrid. The GV80 Concept was powered by hydrogen fuel cell tech, but it’s not clear if that’s even being considered for the production version.

The Genesis GV80 is expected to get an official reveal sometime during the first quarter of 2020 and go on sale soon after, but no specific dates have been given yet. Given the naming pattern, it could be the first of multiple Genesis SUV offerings, including a full-size GV90 (matching the G90 sedan) and a more compact GV70 (mirroring the G70 sedan).

