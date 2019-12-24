 Added on December 24, 2019  The News Wheel   , , , ,
No Comments

Leaked Photos Show New Genesis GV80 Luxury SUV

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page
Genesis GV80 Concept
The Genesis GV80 Concept from 2017

As the debut of the Genesis GV80 draws near, images have leaked out to give potential customers a preview of the premium brand’s first SUV.

A pair of rather blurry shots from the Allcarnews Instagram account show the GV80 with a pentagon-shaped grille, split-strip LED headlights, and a boldly shaped hood design. These design elements and the overall sleek silhouette of the vehicle are in line with the GV80 Concept that Genesis unveiled back in 2017.

Why Buy Genesis? The best reasons to check out this premium brand

View this post on Instagram

Genesis GV80 LEAKS 🇰🇷 ______________________________________ [12/1/19] Happy December everyone, Genesis is a monster about to emerge and the new GV80 is going to shake up the midsized luxury SUV segment! Now that they have autonomy from Hyundai, Genesis has been hard working on their own infotainments, switchgear, fonts, design and unique components ONLY to the Genesis brands! Their first product to feature this is the upcoming GV80 SUV that will tackle the X5, XC90, GLE, MDX and other SUV’s of that class! The GV80 is based on a RWD chassis derived from the upcoming all new G80 sedan and frankly looks stunning, almost like a Bentayga met the XC90 and created a beast! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🏁 @Allcarnews Spec Sheet: The RWD/AWD GV80 SUV should pack a 3.3L TT V6 currently making 365HP but my sources say it will be revised to produce more power. Other engines could include a base n/a V6 and possibly a turbo-4 as well. Definitely expect a PHEV version in the future as well. 🏁 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Many call Genesis a failure but no one points to their first true lineup yet to be (very soon) released consisting of the ground up new G80 sedan, the facelifted G90, the all new GV80 SUV, the upcoming G70 SUV, a facelifted G70 sedan, and a limited electric supercar in partnership with Rimac! The GV80 features split strip LED lights front and back with a new G-Matrix Genesis grille, and a radical interior design! The interior van be optioned with things like quilted leather, massaging seats and all the hands down best driver assistance systems that even give Tesla’s Autopilot a fun for its money in most conditions. The unique interior design with the horizontal steeringwheel, custom switch gear, integrated infotainment, digital dash and more offer a fresh look on a segment with interiors that have been around for ages… cough cough BMW. It is set to go on sale in the US Summer 2020 too! ________________________________________ ACN EXTRA: Super excited for the REAL Genesis!________________________________________ Text by @allcarnews #Genesis #GV80 #GV70 #Hyundai #korean #SUV #V6 #V8 #G80 #Stinger #carbon ||#powerful #performance

A post shared by A L L C A R N E W S (@allcarnews) on

Supplementing these two leaked photos, Car and Driver posted four clearer leaked images that show a split-strip configuration for the LED taillights as well. These photos also provide the first glimpse of the GV80’s interior. A shot of the center console shows what seems to be a rotary gear shifter and an infotainment control knob. There’s also an extra-wide infotainment screen and what appears to be quilted leather upholstery.

Details and specs for the GV80 have been scarce so far. Speculation on powertrain options for this luxury SUV has focused on at least four possibilities, including a 3.8-liter V6, a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, a turbo four-cylinder, and a plug-in hybrid. The GV80 Concept was powered by hydrogen fuel cell tech, but it’s not clear if that’s even being considered for the production version.

The Genesis GV80 is expected to get an official reveal sometime during the first quarter of 2020 and go on sale soon after, but no specific dates have been given yet. Given the naming pattern, it could be the first of multiple Genesis SUV offerings, including a full-size GV90 (matching the G90 sedan) and a more compact GV70 (mirroring the G70 sedan).

The Genesis G70: Learn more about this standout luxury sport sedan