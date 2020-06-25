No Comments

Mitsubishi Earns Sixth Spot in 2020 Initial Quality Study

Mitsubishi lineup

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

J.D. Power recently conducted its U.S. Initial Quality Study for 2020, in which Mitsubishi not only placed sixth overall but also was recognized as the highest-ranking Japanese brand in the automotive industry.

How Mitsubishi performed in the study

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2020 Initial Quality Study evaluated 33 brands in the industry by examining the issues that the drivers of 2020 models had within 90 days of ownership. This year, J.D. Power redesigned the study and put added focus on vehicles’ technologies. As a result, Mitsubishi saw the most improvement year-over-year, going from the 30th position in 2019 up to the sixth spot in 2020.

“The J.D. Power Initial Quality Study is a powerful tool, allowing automotive manufacturers to listen to our customers and gain insights into their views of our vehicles,” said Yoichi Yokozawa, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA). “The 2020 results recognize our focus on quality, reliability and value in all Mitsubishi vehicles. Our ranking in this study gives us even more reason to continue our commitment to innovation.”

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

After being redesigned for the 2020 model year, the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport also rose in the study’s rankings, earning third place in the Small SUV category. With a bolder exterior design, wider availability of safety systems, and the addition of an 8-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio system, the SUV is well-deserving of gaining recognition in 2020.

In addition to improving in the 2020 Initial Quality Study, Mitsubishi also ranked highly in the 2020 Customer Service Index Study, which J.D. Power released back in March. Accordingly, it’s clear that the automaker’s efforts to reinvent itself in the U.S. by relocating its headquarters and upgrading its models are paying off.