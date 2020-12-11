No Comments

Mitsubishi Gives Sneak Peek of New 2022 Outlander

The teaser image of the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors has revealed the first glimpse of the 2022 Outlander. While the new teaser image shows very little of the SUV, it does hint at a few of the many upgrades you can expect for this model.

What does the image reveal?

Mitsubishi redesigned the next-generation Outlander to give it a more refined appearance overall. The SUV is the first of the new Mitsubishi models to follow the automaker’s new bold design strategy.

The front end of the Outlander is more robust, now featuring a new Dynamic Shield design concept. It also has relocated its primary headlights so they’re directly below the turn signal lamps. The hourglass-shaped front fascia and biplane grille further enhance the SUV’s style.

While the 2020 model has a similar look to many cars, the 2022 Outlander has an exterior that’s more akin to trucks, due to its bulkier sizing. Because of this, it’s possible that the interior will also be more spacious than the previous model.

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Other expected changes to the Outlander

In addition to a size increase, the interior of the 2022 Outlander should also receive a host of improvements that correspond with the exterior updates. It will likely incorporate more sophisticated design elements and come with new technology features as well.

The Outlander is expected to gain a brand-new engine under its hood. Some rumors even suggest that the SUV will utilize a Nissan engine and that Nissan, in return, will include the Mitsubishi PHEV system in one of its new models. However, Mitsubishi has not yet made any announcements about the Outlander powertrain.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander will make its official debut in February of 2021 during a livestream. The automaker will give more information on this event at the beginning of 2021.