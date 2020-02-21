No Comments

Nissan Kicks Street Sport, Versa Make National Debut at CIAS

Photo: Nissan

Small, sporty Nissan models took center stage at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto. At this 10-day event, Nissan Canada flaunted the Nissan Kicks Street Sport concept, as well as the all-new 2021 Versa and the 2020 Sentra. Here’s a closer look at each model.

Nissan Kicks Street Sport

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Kicks Street Sport concept takes the Kicks’ athletic styling to the next level. This cool compact crossover began life as a stock Nissan Kicks model, with some added styling from Nissan’s insanely customizable Kicks Colour Studio options. Then, the concept crossover was equipped with 360 Composites, which gave it an oversized front air dam, side skirts, and a rear roof spoiler. For more flair, the team at MA Motorsports crafted some wide fender flares to fit the car’s racing wheels and tires. But the changes were more than skin deep — MA Motorsports even put a little more pep into the Kicks by adding a Garrett GT2255 turbocharger to its 1.6-litre four-cylinder mill.

2021 Nissan Versa

Photo: Nissan

Smart, sporty, and safe — the all-new 2021 Versa boasts plenty of updates for the upcoming model year. In addition to 425 litres of cargo room in the trunk, the Versa sports a new look thanks to its redesigned V-motion grille, boomerang-shaped lighting, floating roof and kick-up C-pillars. It’s also got the smarts to back up its good looks — the Versa comes standard with a ton of Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies, including Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross traffic Alert. High Beam Assist, and Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection.

2020 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

Clocking in at over 326,000 sales since 1990, the Sentra is Canada’s best-selling Nissan. New for 2020, the Sentra is sporting an athletic new design and peppier engine. Its new 2.0-litre four-cylinder pumps out 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque. Plus, all models of the Sentra also come standard with Intelligent Driver Alertness and Nissan Safety Shield 360, which includes six smart tech tools, such as Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking.

If you want a sneak peek at these models, time is running out — the Canadian International Auto Show runs from February 13-23 in Toronto.