Popular Discontinued Cars That You Can Still Buy Used in 2024

2018 Buick Cascada at the Chicago Auto Show

Photo: The News Wheel

Searching for a used vehicle that is no longer in production? Many automakers have discontinued their once-famous models as consumer preferences and industry trends turn toward a different direction. Luckily, you can still find these popular discontinued cars at used-car dealerships and pre-owned vehicle lots in your neighborhood.

2020 Chevrolet Impala

Photo: Chevrolet

Used Chevrolet Impala

This well-known, American-made sedan survived 10 generations from 1957-2020, with periodic retirements during those 60 years. It originally began as a full-size, rear-wheel-drive sedan and later became a midsize, front-wheel-drive sedan when Chevy resurrected it for the 21st century. The automaker decided to retire the Impala after the 2021 model year to make room for increased crossover production. Luckily, the Impala is a common used car for sale and can be found with only 5-8 years under its belt.

2020 Ford Focus

Photo: Ford

Used Ford Focus

Ford is another automaker that has reduced its sedan lineup in favor of crossover SUVs, and its Focus compact car was a recent victim of the axe. After a nearly 30-year run, the Ford Focus reached its retirement for the 2025 model year. Throughout its run, the Focus has come in many different body styles, including a four-door sedan, two-door coupe, and five-door hatchback. It’s been a popular first car among teenagers and can be your teenager’s first car if you buy a pre-owned Ford Focus.

1961 Volkswagen Beetle at the California Automobile Museum

Photo: The News Wheel

Used Volkswagen Beetle

Who would ever have thought that the famous VW Bug would bite the dust after 70 years of fame? Thanks to its surge in popularity in North America during the 1960s and iconic appearance in The Love Bug film series, the Volkswagen Beetle has hardly changed its design — which is an impressive feat for any automobile. Unfortunately, its unique vintage appearance also felt outdated to many modern shoppers and became no more than a novelty as sales persistently declined. If you want a blast from the past, buy a pre-owned VW Beetle!

2014 Nissan Cube

Photo: Nissan

Used Nissan Cube

Nissan has had some truly unique crossovers over the years, as the automaker has continually thought outside the box in terms of automotive design. The Nissan Cube was certainly proof of that. Its uniquely square form and wraparound window design gave the Cube a one-of-a-kind look that’s sorely missing from today’s crossover market after Nissan discontinued it in 2014. Luckily, you can still show your funky personality with a used Nissan Cube!

2020 Buick Regal Sportback

Photo: Buick

Used Buick Regal

Buick is entirely focused on crossovers right now, and soon it will be focusing entirely on electric vehicles. For a long time, Buick was a premium sedan brand, and the Regal was one of its most popular nameplates. This premium midsize car was released in many different iterations over its six generations, like a Sportback and TourX wagon. The 2020 model year was the last appearance of the Regal in America, as it’s now exclusively sold in China. But, you can still buy a pre-owned Regal as a cost-friendly alternative to other luxury sedans.

These are just a handful of the many great models that have been discontinued in recent years — not to mention the Chrysler 300, Mazda6, Mitsubishi Eclipse, Buick Cascada, Honda Insight, Dodge Durango, and many more. That’s why many shoppers still prefer buying used vehicles; there are so many more options to choose from!