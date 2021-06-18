No Comments

Pricing for 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Released in Canada

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Photo: Nissan

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder promises unprecedented capability, a bold new design, tech upgrades, and a responsive performance courtesy of an all-new nine-speed automatic transmission. Drivers in Canada can purchase the SUV when it hits Nissan dealerships mid-summer. It features a starting MSRP of $43,798.

“The high-value, all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder provides the rugged capability, flexibility, and connectivity ideal for unforgettable family adventures,” says Adam Paterson, Director of Marketing, Nissan Canada Inc. “Once the all-new Pathfinder hits dealer lots, customers will be able to experience all the incredible capabilities the vehicle has to offer.”

The 2022 Pathfinder features a choice of five trim levels: S 4WD ($43,798), SV 4WD ($46,798), SL 4WD ($50,398), SL Premium 4WD ($52,198), and Platinum 4WD ($54, 398). For $1,800, you can outfit the SL Premium with an optional package.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder power

Paired to a new nine-speed automatic transmission is a 3.5-liter V6 engine rated at 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped, the 2022 Pathfinder can tow a maximum weight of 6,000 pounds. The 2022 Pathfinder also features the new Intelligent 4WD with 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector, which helps you navigate difficult terrains to help ensure a smooth driving experience.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder safety

Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six driver advanced technologies, is standard on the 2022 Pathfinder. The class-exclusive Intelligent Forward Collision Warning is also standard equipment.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder interior

The 2022 Pathfinder accommodates up to eight passengers. It also offers the option of available captain’s chairs, for optimal comfort. The driver’s seat recalls two memory settings, so you never have to waste time adjusting your seat. Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control reduces the risk of arguments over the thermostat while the available panoramic moonroof lets you and your passengers in every row take in the elements.