Ram and Dodge Rank High in J.D. Power APEAL Study

2020 Dodge Challenger

For the second year in a row, Dodge and Ram have earned top honors in the J.D. Power Automotive Performance Execution and Layout Study. In 2019, Ram ranked number 1 in the APEAL study, and Dodge came in second among mass-market brands. In 2020, the brands switched spots.

“These ratings are consistent with our continuing focus on improving the ownership experience for our customers,” said Mark Champine, Head of Quality, FCA North America. “Our focus will not waver nor will our efforts.”

The number one ranking Dodge earned mimics its performance in this year’s J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study.

“The Dodge result is historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in the APEAL Study and J.D Powers Initial Quality Study, in the same year,” according to FCA.

Specific vehicle wins include the Dodge Challenger’s dominance in the Midsize Sporty Car category and the Ram 1500 in the Large Light-duty Pickup segment. Taking spots in the top three of their segments were the Dodge Charger and Durango and the award-winning family-friendly minivan, the Chrysler Pacifica.

2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition

Photo: FCA

The J.D. Power APEAL Study included a new component for 2020. Based on customer feedback, the study examined how specific features, design, and driving performance affect drivers. It is not just about performance stats or EPA ratings, the study focused on how and why a customer feels emotionally connected to their 2020 vehicle. The study still covered the ownership experience in the first 90 days and used a 1,000-point APEAL index to assign scores to each vehicle and brand.

For Dodge and Ram, only one point separated their first and second place wins, 872 to 871. Although these brands were very close together, the next closest brand trailed by more than 13 points. Their scores also triumphed over the 838 average of mass-market brands.

For a high-quality ride, check out the award-winning lineup from Dodge and Ram.