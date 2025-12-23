He Sold His Dad’s 32-Year-Old Toyota Supra and Got Money for a Brand-New Cadillac Escalade

The car, a 1993 model, had stayed in one family since new and retained nearly all of its factory specs, a rarity that helped justify its hefty resale value.

The Supra was more than a collector’s item. It was used regularly, maintained obsessively, and kept clean of the typical aftermarket modifications that often haunt models of its kind. The son, who listed the car, admitted he didn’t know all the details, but leaned on his father, still just a phone call away, to fill in the blanks.

From Showroom to Legacy

This Mk4 A80 Toyota Supra, originally bought new in Texas, had one purpose for three decades: get its owner to and from work. Despite its cult status among car tuners and its screen time in The Fast and the Furious, this specific Supra was kept stock, driven responsibly, and maintained with long-term reliability in mind.

Its odometer read 60,700 miles at the time of the sale. “It was my dad’s daily driver until a few years ago,” the seller told Autoevolution. The car never left Texas, and the Carfax report confirms no accidents or mileage issues since 1993, even though some service records had gaps. Those gaps didn’t hurt the value, if anything, the pristine mechanical state spoke louder.

1993 Toyota Supra Turbo – © Cars and Birds

Untouched Power Under the Hood

The Supra’s engine is the revered 2JZ-GTE 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, producing 320 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque in U.S. spec. It launches from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, according to period figures. This particular unit came paired with a Getrag six-speed manual transmission; factory equipment that remains in place, untouched, just like the rest of the powertrain.

Unlike many Mk4 Supras that ended up heavily modified for racing or show, this car had only one non-original feature: a hands-free kit. The leather interior was re-trimmed at some point, but otherwise, everything stayed as it was. It even came with power windows, power locks, cruise control, and automatic climate control, a high-tech bundle for a 1993 car.

© Cars and Birds

Meticulous Maintenance, Even When Not Needed

Though the Supra wasn’t babied, it wasn’t neglected either. It received routine and sometimes excessive care, as reported by the seller. A standout moment came in 2009, when the father replaced the entire transmission. “He said it was probably overkill,” the son admitted, noting that the car hadn’t shown any symptoms requiring such a major repair.

The most recent maintenance, logged in October 2025, included new rear struts, tie rods, brake pads, resurfaced rotors, and a full set of fluid replacements, from transmission to coolant. A scratch on the back window had been repainted, and the steering wheel, shift knob, and interior panels showed minor signs of wear.

With these updates and its consistent condition, the Supra fetched a final sale price of $89,501. That’s higher than the base MSRP of a 2025 Cadillac Escalade, currently starting at around $57,500. Still, considering that Hagerty lists well-kept Supras of this vintage between $80,000 and $100,000, with rare pristine examples climbing to $170,000, the buyer got what they paid for.