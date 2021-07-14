No Comments

Subaru Created Its 20-Millionth AWD Vehicle in June

Photo: Subaru

Something Subaru is known for is providing its Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system as a standard feature on all of its vehicles (except the BRZ sports car). As a result, the automaker has produced many AWD systems over the years. In fact, during the month of June, Subaru sent its 20-millionth AWD vehicle off the assembly line.

The first mass-produced AWD Subaru was the Leone 4WD Estate Van, which was manufactured in Japan in 1972. Three years later, in 1975, the United States was introduced to Subaru’s “On Demand” 4WD system. It was first included on the wagon version of the Leone and allowed drivers to switch between front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. In the 80s, the system was renamed “Full-Time 4WD” until it got its current name of Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive in the 90s.

It wasn’t until 1996 that Subaru of America made the decision to include AWD on every model. But this choice helped shape Subaru’s commitment to safety, capability, and driving enjoyment that still rings true today. The company has consistently been given Top Safety Pick Plus awards for its models while also providing vehicles for various rallycross events across the U.S.

A Subaru Leone cruises through sandy terrain

Photo: Subaru

While it took the brand nearly 50 years to reach this accomplishment, reaching another impressive milestone may come faster than you think. Subaru has been cruising through the first half of 2021 with remarkable sales figures and will be releasing an all-electric SUV soon (as well as the much-anticipated 2022 WRX).