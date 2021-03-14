No Comments

Subaru Owns the 2021 KBB Best Resale Value Awards

Photo: Subaru

Have you ever wondered if it’s exhausting to win at just about everything you set out to do? If so, you should probably ask Subaru, as it just snagged four highly-coveted Best Resale Value Awards from Kelley Blue Book. If the automaker’s continued success is anything to go by, the answer would probably be, “no, winning feels pretty darn good — especially when you deserve it.”

An award-winning lineup

The Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Awards leverage the organization’s 95-year history to evaluate how effectively your new vehicle will retain its value should you choose to sell or trade it for a new one down the road. In order to rank on the list, a model needs to be reliable, boast exceptional engineering, feature modern amenities, and have a long lifetime.

Unsurprisingly, four of Subaru’s top-selling vehicles hit the mark. The 2021 Impreza claimed the Compact Car segment, the Crosstrek dominated the Subcompact SUV category, the beloved Forester took home the gold for Compact SUVs, and the rugged Outback beat out every other two-row midsize SUV in its class.

Most impressively, this batch of Best Value Awards marks the sixth time the Outback has been recognized, the seventh for the Impreza, and the second for the Forester.

The value of gratitude

If there’s a man on earth who should be getting tired of writing press statements about substantial victories, it’s Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO for Subaru of America. And yet, he responded to his company’s most recent deluge of accolades with characteristic tact.

He said, “we are thrilled to receive the 2021 Best Resale Value Award for Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, and Outback from Kelley Blue Book. These awards reinforce our commitment to providing customers with vehicles made to the highest standards of safety, reliability, dependability and value.”

At this point, it’s hard to guess what Subaru will win next. But, given its track record, it won’t take long to find out.

