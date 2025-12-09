Tesla Ranks Last in Used Car Reliability, Study Reveals

With a score of just 31 out of 100, the electric vehicle (EV) maker trails behind brands like Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler, raising concerns for prospective buyers of older Tesla models. However, the report also highlights improvements in newer vehicles, offering a more promising outlook for Tesla’s future in the reliability rankings.

The Consumer Reports study, which evaluated cars from 26 brands between five and 10 years old, placed Tesla in 26th place. While Tesla is known for its cutting-edge technology, the report reveals that older models suffer from notable reliability issues. This is particularly significant for consumers considering the purchase of used Teslas, which are increasingly popular but may come with unexpected maintenance challenges.

Tesla’s Struggles with Long-Term Durability

Tesla’s ranking in the study is particularly striking because it reflects the brand’s early production struggles. According to Consumer Reports, the company’s rise in production around the launch of the Model 3 was marked by manufacturing challenges, including the use of a temporary tent in its Fremont, California, factory.

While Tesla’s newer models show significant improvements in reliability, the older ones continue to be problematic for long-term ownership. The brand’s poor performance in this study places it below other less-reliable marques like Jeep and Chrysler.

Despite this, Tesla’s newer models are faring better. According to the report, Tesla has improved its overall reliability, with recent vehicles ranking among the top 10 for new-car predictability. The latest Teslas demonstrate “better-than-average reliability,” making them a more attractive option for those looking to purchase a new electric vehicle. However, for used car buyers, the older Tesla models should be approached with caution, as their track record remains less than stellar, reports Motor1.

© Tesla

The Reliability Leaders: Lexus and Toyota

While Tesla struggles in the reliability rankings, brands like Lexus and Toyota stand out as the gold standard for long-term durability. Lexus secured the top spot with an impressive score of 77, followed closely by Toyota at 73.

These brands are praised for their conservative redesigns and consistent quality, with incremental improvements across their entire product lines. This steady approach has resulted in vehicles that are reliable when new and continue to perform well as they age.

Mazda, Honda, and Acura also performed well, with Mazda earning a score of 58, Honda 57, and Acura 53. These automakers have built strong reputations for reliability, thanks to their focus on engineering and quality control. For buyers seeking vehicles with a long lifespan, these brands are considered top choices, far ahead of Tesla and many other competitors in the used car market.

Tesla’s New Car Reliability: A Different Picture

When it comes to new car reliability, Tesla is performing much better, ranking ninth in Consumer Reports‘ latest new-car reliability study with a score of 50. The electric vehicle maker now sits just behind Buick (51) and ahead of Kia (49), Ford (48), and even luxury brands like Audi (44), Volvo (42), and Cadillac (41). This improvement indicates that Tesla has made significant strides in addressing reliability concerns with its newer models, thanks in part to refining its production processes and technology.

However, not all electric vehicles are performing as well as Tesla in the new car category. Rivian, a newer EV brand, ranked at the bottom of the new-car reliability list with a score of just 24, indicating that the industry is still facing challenges with electric vehicle dependability. Tesla’s rise in the rankings suggests that the company is heading in the right direction, but consumers looking for long-term durability may still want to consider other brands for now.