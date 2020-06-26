No Comments

The Best Accessories for Your 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Mitsubishi Mirage is an affordable and nimble model packed with all the features you need for commutes to work and ventures into the city. Nevertheless, the 2020 Mirage is also available with a variety of accessories that add convenience and organization to the car.

Protective mats

To keep your cabin clean, opt for all-weather mats, which prevent rain and snow from reaching the carpet. Once these mats get dirty, easily remove them from the car and wash them off. To protect the trunk from muddy sports gear and other items, consider adding a cargo mat as well.

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage interior

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Trunk organization

Mitsubishi offers different accessories to keep your trunk neat and tidy. A cargo net stops smaller items, such as food cans, from rolling around the cargo area. Meanwhile, the Cargo Management System holds items both big and small, preventing them from shifting during the ride. The accessory also comes with four reusable tote bags to make trips to the grocery store a breeze.

Roof racks

If you need more storage space beyond the trunk, purchase the roof rack kit. Using this kit, you can conveniently attach different carriers to the roof and free up more space inside the Mirage for your cargo and passengers.

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Advanced technologies

The remote engine starter can cool down or heat up your cabin before you even open the door, allowing you to be comfortable from the moment you begin the drive. Plus, stay entertained throughout the ride with the Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio System. This system provides a high-quality music listening experience by adding dual subwoofers and an amplifier to the car.

Each of these accessories further enables the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage to meet your every need. However, with or without these accessories, the car has what it takes to keep you content on your daily drives.