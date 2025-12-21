Toyota Owners May Soon Unlock Their Cars With an iPhone or Apple Watch

Toyota is set to join the growing list of automakers integrating Apple’s Car Key feature, allowing drivers to unlock and start their vehicles using an iPhone or Apple Watch. While the company has not made an official statement, Apple has reportedly enabled backend support for Toyota vehicles, marking a quiet but significant step toward broader digital key adoption.

This move brings Toyota in line with manufacturers like BMW, Genesis, and Hyundai, who have already implemented Apple Car Key into select models. Toyota’s integration is especially notable given its position as one of the world’s largest car brands, signaling what could be the most extensive rollout of the feature to date. The digital key is stored in the Apple Wallet and uses a combination of NFC and Ultra Wideband (UWB) for secure, seamless access.

Backend Integration Now Live, Despite No Official Announcement

Apple’s backend systems now include support for Toyota vehicles. Although no official launch date has been disclosed, this suggests that the feature could become available to Toyota owners in the near future. The Car Key feature enables users to store a digital version of their car key in Apple Wallet and use it to unlock, lock, and start their car via iPhone or Apple Watch.

Users can activate Face ID for added security or choose Express Mode to bypass it for faster access. This system, first introduced by Apple in 2020, has been gradually rolling out to other manufacturers. Toyota was not included in Apple’s initial expansion list released in June, which mentioned Audi, Acura, Porsche, GMC, Lucid, and others. The unexpected addition of Toyota, therefore, represents a shift in the scope of Apple’s automotive partnerships.

Apple Car Key Offers More Than Toyota’s Existing System

Toyota already provides a digital key solution through its Remote Connect service, part of the Toyota Connect platform. This feature lets users lock, unlock, and start their vehicles via a smartphone app using Bluetooth connectivity. However, the functionality is confined to the app and lacks the integration and flexibility that Apple’s system provides.

Apple Car Key goes beyond this by offering direct Wallet integration, support for UWB, and compatibility with Apple Watch, which Toyota’s solution does not currently offer. This enables proximity-based vehicle access, even when the phone remains in the user’s pocket or bag. It also introduces a cross-platform convenience for iOS users, positioning it as a more comprehensive alternative to Toyota’s native offering.

Model Availability Still Unclear, But Signs Point To Newer Vehicles

It is not yet confirmed which Toyota models will support Apple Car Key, but the rollout is expected to target vehicles already equipped with Toyota’s digital infrastructure. This likely includes newer hybrids and electric vehicles, which already feature keyless entry, remote engine start, and app-based controls.

This approach mirrors how other automakers have implemented Car Key—limited to newer and high-end models. Volvo and Audi, for instance, added the feature only to select premium vehicles. If Toyota follows a similar path, Apple Car Key may initially be available on a narrow range of models before expanding further. The adoption could also serve as a broader benchmark for how quickly other mass-market manufacturers might follow suit.