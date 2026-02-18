Toyota’s Next-Generation Yaris Will Offer Four Powertrains

The move follows confirmation that the next-generation Corolla will also expand to include multiple powertrains, including a battery electric option. Together, the two models represent the backbone of Toyota’s European sales.

For years, the Yaris has been a cornerstone of Toyota’s presence in Europe. In 2023 alone, 167,019 Yaris units were sold, alongside 200,477 Yaris Cross SUVs, making them the brand’s best-selling vehicles in the region. The Corolla range followed with 155,643 units.

Toyota’s leadership has made clear that electrification is no longer optional in Europe’s evolving market. The Yaris is now preparing for what may be the most significant transformation in its history.

A Fully Electric Yaris Confirmed

Toyota Motor Europe Vice President Andrea Carlucci confirmed that the next-generation Yaris will include a fully electric variant. According to Auto Express, Carlucci stated, “If electrification is the direction, I think we cannot avoid having a fully electrified version.” He did not provide a precise launch date, adding, “When, I cannot comment, but it looks to be quite obvious.”

The electric Yaris will not replace existing versions. Instead, it will be offered alongside hybrid and internal combustion engine variants. As reported by Supercar Blondie, buyers will be able to choose between fully electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and traditional ICE powertrains in the next-generation lineup. The expected arrival of the electric Yaris is slated for late 2027 or 2028, following the next-generation Corolla, which is due later this year or in early 2027.

Toyota Yaris EV Hybrid – © Toyota

Built on a Multi-Energy Platform

The upcoming Yaris will sit on Toyota’s new multi-energy platform, the same architecture set to underpin the next-generation Corolla. This platform is designed to support battery electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and ICE configurations.

According to Electrek, Toyota’s CEO Koji Sato previously revealed a low-slung Corolla Concept at the Japan Mobility Show in October, signaling the brand’s broader push toward electrified options. Sato said at the event, “Whether it’s a battery EV, plug-in hybrid, hybrid, or internal combustion engine vehicle, whatever the power sourc, let’s make good-looking cars that everyone will want to drive!”

Like the Corolla, the next-generation Yaris will share exterior and interior design elements and standard features across its various powertrains. The electric version will not be built on a dedicated EV-only platform but will instead share its structure with hybrid and gasoline models.

Toyota Corolla EV – © Toyota

Competitive Pressure in Europe’s Small EV Segment

The electric Yaris will enter a European market that is rapidly expanding with small, affordable electric vehicles. To compete with models such as the Renault 5 and the upcoming Volkswagen ID. Polo, the Yaris EV will need to offer around 250 miles of driving range.

Toyota’s market share in Europe stands at around seven percent. While its hybrid vehicles have gained strong traction, the company has been slower to expand its fully electric offerings. Buyers across Europe are increasingly embracing the idea of fully electric city cars.

Under Koji Sato’s leadership, Toyota has begun accelerating its electrification plans. The reveal of the electric Corolla concept and confirmation of the Yaris EV indicate a broader shift within the company.