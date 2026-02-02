A Spacious, Captain-Chair, Three-Row Toyota EV Is Coming to America

Toyota has just confirmed what many suspected: its next major move in the electric space involves a three-row SUV. A new teaser campaign, launched in late January and updated with fresh imagery this week, reveals a spacious, boxy silhouette featuring second-row captain’s chairs, a digital cockpit, and several subtle cues that point directly to a production-ready version of the bZ Large SUV concept unveiled back in 2021.

This isn’t just another SUV announcement, it looks like the Japanese manufacturer is preparing to electrify a segment it has dominated for years. Whether or not the upcoming vehicle will carry the name Highlander, or spin off into something entirely new, remains to be seen.

Toyota nex model Teaser – © Toyota

Clues in the Teaser: A Familiar Form Takes Shape

At first glance, Toyota’s teaser image shows little more than a broad, high-riding body with a panoramic glass roof. But after closer examination, some enthusiasts have gone so far as to enhance the image brightness, the interior configuration becomes clear. The SUV will offer three rows, with visible USB ports at the base of the C-pillars and independent climate controls for second-row passengers.

The design elements strongly match those of the bZ5X, the nickname used for the production version of Toyota’s bZ Large SUV concept. The alignment of the teaser with patent images further strengthens that theory. The proportions, window design, and rear light bar appear nearly identical.

According to Motor1, this new model will likely be “about the size of a Highlander,” reinforcing the possibility that it could either replace or supplement the existing nameplate. The inclusion of second-row captain’s chairs suggests a focus on comfort and flexibility, aimed at large families or those looking for a premium EV experience without shifting to a luxury brand.

Toyota nex model Teaser – © Toyota

From Kentucky to Showrooms: Production Plans Confirmed

Beyond the vehicle’s form, the biggest confirmation is where it will be built. Toyota has officially announced that its Georgetown, Kentucky plant will handle production, with battery modules sourced from a new facility in North Carolina. This move fits squarely into the company’s broader U.S. electrification strategy, which includes a $1.3 billion investment to expand EV production capacity.

That investment, revealed back in February 2024, was widely interpreted as a sign that Toyota intended to build a flagship electric SUV for the American market. Two years later, this teaser appears to confirm that reading. The timing aligns as well: the full reveal is scheduled for February 10, and production could begin as soon as the first half of 2026, with the model likely sold as a 2027 model year.

Toyota bZ electric SUV patent image – © Toyota

A Delicate Balancing Act: EV Innovation and Brand Continuity

Toyota’s branding strategy for this model remains deliberately vague. While the bZ name (short for beyond Zero) is still in play, recent signs suggest the company may distance itself from fully committing to that sub-brand. The fact that this SUV might wear the Highlander badge, or a variation like bZ Highlander, speaks to the importance of name recognition during a transitional moment in the auto market.

It’s not unprecedented. Ford made a similar move when it launched the Mustang Mach-E, leveraging a legacy name to ease buyers into an unfamiliar format. Given that sales of the standard Highlander fell 37% in 2025, while its longer sibling the Grand Highlander surged by 91%, Toyota may be using this EV to rebalance the family lineup.

Subaru is, also, reportedly working on a twin model, as it did with the Solterra (developed alongside Toyota’s bZ4X). That continued collaboration suggests the upcoming SUV will likely share key platform elements and possibly even drivetrain options with a future Subaru EV.

What We Still Don’t Know and What to Watch for Next

Despite the clearer picture, much remains under wraps. Toyota has not confirmed whether this SUV will be EV-only, or part of a dual-powertrain strategy that keeps combustion alive under a new shell. Given Toyota’s persistent investment in hybrid and gas engine development, both options seem plausible. The name is another open question.

More than a teaser, this is a signpost. Not just of Toyota’s design direction, but of how legacy automakers are threading the needle between innovation and reassurance. The full reveal on February 10 should confirm many of the suspicions.