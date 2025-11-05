Travis Pastrana’s Newest Gymkhana Ride Is a Carbon-Bodied Subaru Brat That Shouldn’t Even Exist

Travis Pastrana has introduced a new weapon to the Gymkhana franchise: a radically reimagined Subaru Brat that revs to 9,500 rpm and headlines the series’ 13th installment, Aussie Shred. Built for stunt driving and engineered for flight, the modified 1980s-era mini-truck—now dubbed the Brataroo—was revealed at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Developed by longtime Pastrana collaborator Vermont SportsCar, the Brataroo is more than a visual tribute to Subaru’s offbeat heritage. It blends vintage design with advanced aerodynamics and motorsport-grade hardware, tailored to withstand the physical demands of airborne sequences and high-speed maneuvers. The vehicle stars in a new film shot in Australia, set for release in early December.

A Stunt Platform Built From the Ground Up

At the core of the build is a fully custom 2.0-liter turbocharged boxer engine, reportedly developed in-house by Vermont SportsCar. While the engine architecture hasn’t been publicly confirmed—whether it’s EJ-series or FA-based—the power output is clear: 670 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque, delivered to all four wheels via a Sadev sequential gearbox.

Gymkhana Subaru Brat Brataroo 9500 Turbo. Credit: Gymkhana

That performance is supported by an extensive use of carbon fiber, including a custom body shell and active aerodynamic components designed for mid-air control. As reported by Motor1, the Brataroo features adjustable louvers in the front fenders that manage airflow during jumps. At the rear, two interchangeable wing configurations allow for high downforce or freer, low-drag setups suited to stunt driving.

The widebody kit was styled by digital designer Khyzyl Saleem, also known as The Kyza, whose automotive renderings have gained widespread recognition in both online and manufacturer circles. His treatment gives the Brataroo a futuristic profile while preserving its classic silhouette.

Credit: Gymkhana

Inside the Brat: Analog Details, Modern Function

Despite its heavily engineered performance, the Brataroo preserves several nods to the original Subaru BRAT—a compact, four-wheel-drive pickup introduced in 1978 to capitalize on light truck tax exemptions in the U.S. market. As detailed in Subaru’s historical archives, the original model stood out for its quirky layout and jump seats in the cargo bed.

In the Brataroo, the design team retained the original factory radio and HVAC controls, repurposing them to manage the car’s active aero systems. A classic Uniden CB radio was also installed—more for aesthetic continuity than communication utility.

Credit: Gymkhana

“This Brat’s completely unhinged—in the best way possible,” Pastrana said at SEMA. “It’s got the soul of a vintage Subaru with the tech to do things no Gymkhana car has ever done.”

The project follows Pastrana’s 2022 build, the Family Huckster, a Gymkhana-spec Subaru GL wagon that also featured active aero and a lightweight chassis. That vehicle debuted in Gymkhana 12, which garnered millions of views and helped redefine the franchise’s technical ambitions.

‘Aussie Shred’ Launches Next Chapter of Gymkhana

The upcoming Gymkhana 13: Aussie Shred was filmed entirely in Australia and is expected to showcase Pastrana performing high-speed drifts, multi-story jumps, and signature stunts across urban and coastal backdrops. Though exact shooting locations have not been confirmed, production appears to leverage Australia’s unique topography and infrastructure to expand the visual scale of the franchise.

Gymkhana originated in 2008 with Ken Block, who developed the concept into a viral motorsport phenomenon by blending rally driving with cinematic stunts. Since taking over the franchise in 2020, Pastrana has pushed its technical boundaries further, using aerospace-inspired design to amplify control, safety, and spectacle.

The Brataroo represents a peak in that evolution—engineered not only to survive airborne sequences but to manipulate them in real time. With its 9,500 rpm redline, carbon-fiber construction, and adaptive aerodynamics, it may be the most capable vehicle the franchise has fielded to date.