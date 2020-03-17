No Comments

Try a New Nissan Every Day With This Subscription Service

Photo: Nissan

If you find yourself getting bored of the same old ride, the new Nissan Switch subscription service just might be for you. With Nissan Switch, you’ll be able to change cars as often as daily. And much like your favorite entertainment streaming services, you won’t have to commit to a contract to enjoy a little variety in your daily drive. Here’s a look at some more perks of this innovative program.

A new day, a new Nissan

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO

Photo: Nissan

Launching in the Houston area, the Nissan Switch service allows you to change vehicles as often as you’d like — even daily. You can choose from a huge variety of Nissan models, from staples like sedans and SUVs to more specialized models, including the LEAF Plus, the TITAN pickup, and the sporty GT-R. Each model is from a top trim level, which means you’ll get to try out models with the latest driver-assist technologies like Nissan ProPILOT Assist.

“Nissan Switch is another way that Nissan is testing alternatives to the notion of traditional mobility, without long-term financial commitments for our customers,” stated Andrew Tavi, an executive at Nissan North America. He further explained that the Switch program is all about providing drivers with more flexibility, choice, and convenience.

Pricing and fees

Photo: Nissan

Nissan offers two tiers of the Switch subscription service. With the entry-level Select service, you can choose between the Altima, Frontier, Pathfinder, and Rogue for $699 per month. Upgrade to the Premium level to enjoy all of the aforementioned models, plus the Armada, Maxima, Murano, LEAF PLUS, TITAN, and the 370Z, for $899 a month. Premium members can take a spin in the GT-R for an extra $100 per day — but you’re only allowed to keep it for a maximum of seven days.

Regardless of which subscription tier you choose, you’ll have to pay a $495 membership activation fee. There’s no contract, you aren’t stuck with a financial commitment, and every chance, you’ll have the opportunity to upgrade your plan.

If you’re interested, you can sign up now through August of 2020 at NissanSwitch.com.