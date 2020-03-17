Try a New Nissan Every Day With This Subscription Service
If you find yourself getting bored of the same old ride, the new Nissan Switch subscription service just might be for you. With Nissan Switch, you’ll be able to change cars as often as daily. And much like your favorite entertainment streaming services, you won’t have to commit to a contract to enjoy a little variety in your daily drive. Here’s a look at some more perks of this innovative program.
Find the Perfect Nissan for Your Lifestyle: Check out these featured models
A new day, a new Nissan
Launching in the Houston area, the Nissan Switch service allows you to change vehicles as often as you’d like — even daily. You can choose from a huge variety of Nissan models, from staples like sedans and SUVs to more specialized models, including the LEAF Plus, the TITAN pickup, and the sporty GT-R. Each model is from a top trim level, which means you’ll get to try out models with the latest driver-assist technologies like Nissan ProPILOT Assist.
“Nissan Switch is another way that Nissan is testing alternatives to the notion of traditional mobility, without long-term financial commitments for our customers,” stated Andrew Tavi, an executive at Nissan North America. He further explained that the Switch program is all about providing drivers with more flexibility, choice, and convenience.
Pricing and fees
Nissan offers two tiers of the Switch subscription service. With the entry-level Select service, you can choose between the Altima, Frontier, Pathfinder, and Rogue for $699 per month. Upgrade to the Premium level to enjoy all of the aforementioned models, plus the Armada, Maxima, Murano, LEAF PLUS, TITAN, and the 370Z, for $899 a month. Premium members can take a spin in the GT-R for an extra $100 per day — but you’re only allowed to keep it for a maximum of seven days.
Regardless of which subscription tier you choose, you’ll have to pay a $495 membership activation fee. There’s no contract, you aren’t stuck with a financial commitment, and every chance, you’ll have the opportunity to upgrade your plan.
Rather Have a Nissan All to Yourself? Shop for a great deal on the Rogue
If you’re interested, you can sign up now through August of 2020 at NissanSwitch.com.
Kimiko Kidd is a native Daytonian. She graduated from Wright State University with degrees in environmental science and sociology. She loves her trusty old Honda Civic, but dreams of owning a 1974 Ford Falcon XB with a custom paint job and a vintage Kawasaki Z1000. In her free time, Kimiko can be found watercolor-painting, baking muffins, collecting rocks, playing old-school Nintendo games, writing her novel, sewing stuffed animals, and cosplaying as her favorite Mad Max characters. See more articles by Kimiko.