No Comments

Two-Door Jeep Wrangler Now Offered with 35-Inch Tires

Photo: Stellantis

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where your Jeep Wrangler’s available 33-inch all-terrain tires couldn’t quite cut it? “Dang it!” you might have cried out, with more colorful language than I can write here. “If only these tires had been two inches wider, I wouldn’t be stuck in this mud!”

If that’s you, or if you can see this in your future, Jeep has come to the rescue. For the first time ever, the brand is now offering 35-inch tires on two-door Wrangler models, giving them a best-in-class breakover angle of 32.4 degrees. They also have not-quite-best-in-class approach and departure angles (47.2 / 40.4 degrees), and water fording and ground clearance (34 / 12.6 inches). Darn good numbers nonetheless.

Photo: Stellantis

The tires are BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrains, wrapped around beadlock-capable 17-inch wheels. To make room for the extra width, the Xtreme 35 Tire Package comes with a 1.5-inch factory suspension lift with specially tuned shocks. The package also includes a 4.56:1 axle ratio and reinforced rear swing gate.

The whole thing costs $4,495, which means the minimum you need to spend to get a Wrangler with 35-inch tires is $45,885. That’s for the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys, and the new Rubicon X two-door model gets the package standard starting at $64,190.

Photo: Stellantis

Extreme off-road packages, massive lift kits, and — to a lesser extent — plain old utility vehicles are less often designed for those who need them, and more often for those who want to project a certain lifestyle or to feel prepared in the unlikely event that they might need the features. The most action these increasingly popular and premium-priced vehicles tend to get is in promotional photoshoots and professional reviews, which could be regarded as the same thing.

Still…if you want a car that laughs at the idea of roads (and is, in fact, so geared toward rough terrain that it rides roughly on smooth surfaces), it’s hard to beat the sheer capability of a modern, fully kitted-out Wrangler.