Volvo Pulls the Plug on Its Cheapest EV in the U.S. After Just One Model Year

The EX30 was introduced globally in 2023 and only reached the US market in late 2024 as a 2025 model. Its short lifespan in the country underscores how quickly strategies can change in the electric vehicle segment.

The move places Volvo alongside other manufacturers, including Acura, Hyundai, and Kia, that have recently scaled back certain EV offerings in the US. It also highlights the broader uncertainty shaping the market, where demand, regulation, and product challenges continue to evolve.

A Short-Lived Entry in Volvo’s US Lineup

The Volvo EX30 arrived in the US later than in other regions, making its presence particularly brief. According to Motor1, the model debuted globally in 2023 but only became available to American customers toward the end of 2024.

Despite being positioned as Volvo’s entry-level electric SUV, the EX30 will soon disappear from the US lineup. Dealers have until March 20, 2026, to submit final orders for both the standard version and the Cross Country variant, marking the end of its availability in the country.

Outside the US, the situation remains different. The EX30 will continue to be sold in international markets, including Canada and Mexico, where it remains part of Volvo’s portfolio.

Volvo EX30 – © Volvo

Safety Recall and Market Pressures

The decision follows a recent safety issue affecting the model. Volvo recalled more than 40,000 EX30 units due to a potential battery overheating risk that could lead to fire.

While Volvo has not directly linked the recall to the discontinuation, the timing adds context to the model’s short tenure. The company instead pointed to “shifting market conditions and financial factors” in a statement provided to The Drive.

This combination of safety concerns and market dynamics illustrates the pressures automakers face as they navigate the transition to electric vehicles.

Volvo Maintains Its Broader Electrification Plans

Volvo has emphasized that ending the EX30 in the US does not signal a retreat from its overall EV strategy. In a statement, the company said its commitment to electrification and to its customers remains unchanged.

The automaker plans to continue offering other electric models in the US, including the EX90 and the upcoming EX60, which is expected to debut later this year. These vehicles are set to carry forward Volvo’s electric ambitions in the market.