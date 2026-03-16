BMW iX3 Racks Up 50,000 Orders Before a Single Customer Could Test Drive It

That kind of early commercial traction is rare in today’s EV market, where range anxiety and charging infrastructure concerns have made many buyers hesitant. The iX3 appears to have cut through that hesitation. Unveiled in September, BMW’s first Neue Klasse-based electric SUV went into series production in late October 2025 at the company’s brand-new factory in Debrecen, Hungary. The orders that followed were not tentative pre-orders, they were concrete commitments with no refund option attached.

The scale of the response surprised even the manufacturer. At BMW’s annual conference, CEO Oliver Zipse acknowledged that demand had “significantly exceeded expectations,” a candid admission for a company not typically given to understatement. The Debrecen factory, which has a maximum output of 150,000 EVs per year when fully operational, had to add a second production shift ahead of schedule just to keep pace.

One Trim, One Third of BMW’s European EV Sales

There is something worth pausing on in the iX3’s market share numbers. According to Inside EVs, the SUV currently accounts for one third of all BMW electric vehicles sold in Europe, and it does so with a single available variant, the iX3 50 xDrive. No entry trim, no range of configurations to choose from. Just one version of one car.

Zipse described the order books as “full and reach well into this year,” while noting there remains room for additional customers. A more affordable iX3 40 version is expected to arrive before the end of the year, offered in both single- and dual-motor configurations, which should expand the model’s reach further.

BMW iX3 – © BMW

800 Volts, 21 Minutes, 400 Miles

The technical package behind the iX3 is central to its appeal. The SUV runs on an 800-volt architecture with a maximum charging power of 400 kilowatts. That translates to a 10-to-80% charge in approximately 21 minutes, a figure that directly addresses one of the most common objections to EV ownership.

For the American market, the iX3 50 xDrive is expected to carry an EPA-rated range of 400 miles, with a starting price of around $60,000. US sales are set to begin this summer, with cars initially exported from the Debrecen plant. BMW is expected to begin producing North American-spec vehicles at its San Luis Potosi facility in Mexico the following year.

2026 BMW iX3 – © BMW

A Competitive US Market and a Full Order Book

The American launch will not be without its challenges. The iX3 will enter a segment already occupied by the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Chevrolet Blazer EV, alongside newer contenders including the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo EX60 and Rivian R2, all competing, according to Inside EVs, for much of the same public.

Back in Europe, the picture remains one of sustained momentum. The iX3 is the first model built on BMW’s Neue Klasse platform to reach the market, and the order figures published at the annual conference mark the first time BMW has released such data for the vehicle. Whether the US market responds with similar enthusiasm remains to be seen, but for now, the numbers from Europe give BMW’s new electric chapter a confident opening line.