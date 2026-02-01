A $18,000 Electric Pickup That Looks Like a Toyota Hilux? China Just Made It Happen

It’s not uncommon to do a double take when something familiar appears in an unexpected place. That might be the case for anyone spotting the newly launched Rely R08, a Chinese electric pickup that bears a striking resemblance to the Toyota Hilux, but costs less than half the price.

At just over $18,000, the vehicle is positioned as a low-cost rival to one of the world’s most recognizable utility trucks. The resemblance isn’t superficial: size, stance, and even market intent suggest that Chery Automotive, through its sub-brand Rely, has deliberately aimed to challenge established names in the global pickup segment, starting with one of the most iconic.

Dimensions and Specs Place It in Direct Competition

launched at the end of January in China, the Rely R08 measures 5.33 meters long, 1.92 meters wide, and 1.89 meters high, virtually mirroring the Toyota Hilux in footprint. Power comes from either a 66.5 kWh or 88 kWh battery, offering a CLTC range of up to 317 miles for the larger pack. That figure exceeds the range of Toyota’s upcoming electric Hilux, which is expected to deliver just 160 miles (WLTP) from a 59.2 kWh battery, reports Electrek.

The R08 is available in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, with the latter producing up to 400 horsepower and 540 Nm of torque thanks to dual motors. These figures place it well above the current diesel Hilux in terms of raw output, and potentially closer to the upper end of electric pickups, albeit in a more compact and affordable package.

Rely R08 – © Rely

Technology and Price Balance for Emerging Markets

The cabin includes either a 12.3-inch or 15.6-inch infotainment display, depending on trim level, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip. Higher trims include ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping. While these options are relatively standard on Western EVs, their presence at this price point is notable.

Pricing ranges from ¥127,800 to ¥158,800 (approximately $18,300 to $22,800), making the R08 a compelling alternative in regions where affordability is a major purchase factor. For comparison, the current Toyota Hilux retails in Europe for over $55,000, and that’s before the electric version even hits the market. Toyota has yet to announce a price for its BEV Hilux, but early previews at the Brussels Motor Show confirm a clear gap in performance and, presumably, in cost.

Rely R08 – © Rely

A Calculated Move Into Underserved Territory

Chery’s decision to launch Rely as a dedicated new energy vehicle (NEV) pickup brand signals a long-term strategy to address segments that are still thinly populated. Outside of Geely’s Radar RD6, there are few EV pickups emerging from China.

Yet both Radar and Rely have global ambitions, something that may unsettle Japanese and American incumbents in markets across Asia, Africa, and even Latin America, where price-sensitive buyers remain loyal to diesel workhorses.

Interestingly, the gas-powered Rely R08 only launched a few months earlier in September 2025, which suggests a remarkably quick transition to electrification. Chery appears to be betting that its pickup format can succeed in both combustion and electric variants, depending on regional infrastructure and buyer readiness.