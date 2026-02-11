Toyota Just Turned Its Smallest Crossover into a Powerful, Ultra-Efficient Hybrid

The refreshed model offers better power, lower fuel consumption, and reduced CO2 emissions, marking a significant shift for the brand’s compact crossover segment. This hybrid is designed to meet the growing demand for environmentally conscious vehicles without compromising on practicality or cost.

The Aygo X Cross Hybrid is the only vehicle in its category to offer hybrid technology, making it an appealing option for those seeking an accessible entry into electrification. Toyota’s new model presents a perfect blend of modern technology, design updates, and efficiency, making it a strong contender in the crowded European market.

Significant Power and Efficiency Improvements

A key upgrade for the 2026 Aygo X Cross Hybrid is its new hybrid powertrain, inherited from the Toyota Yaris. This change brings a substantial power boost, now producing 116 horsepower, a 44 horsepower increase over its previous version. This makes the new Aygo X Cross more dynamic, providing an improved driving experience for city commuters.

In addition to increased power, the car’s fuel efficiency has been enhanced, with the Aygo X Cross Hybrid now consuming just 3.8 liters per 100 km under the combined WLTP cycle. This improvement represents a 1-liter decrease in fuel consumption compared to its predecessor.

The vehicle also boasts a reduction in CO2 emissions, now between 87 and 89 grams per kilometer, representing a significant drop from its previous model. These upgrades solidify the Aygo X Cross Hybrid as a more eco-conscious choice for European drivers.

Toyota Aygo X Cross Hybrid – © Toyota

A Sportier, More Stylish Model

The 2026 update also brings a new, sportier look to the Aygo X Cross Hybrid with the introduction of the GR Sport trim. This new variant gives the crossover a more dynamic, visually appealing design. It includes a Mustard Yellow two-tone color scheme and other aesthetic enhancements, giving it a distinct identity. The GR Sport version also offers improvements in suspension and steering, giving the car a sharper, more responsive handling experience.

The Aygo X Cross Hybrid’s color palette has been refreshed to include new options like Thunder Gray and Pearl White. These color choices, combined with the new sport-oriented trim, ensure that Toyota’s compact crossover stands out in both performance and appearance.

© Toyota

Pricing and Financing for Accessibility

The Aygo X Cross Hybrid is available in four trims: Play, Like, Chic, and GR Sport, with the entry-level Play trim starting at €20,900 when purchased outright. Toyota also provides an appealing financing option through its Toyota Easy program, which allows buyers to pay €99 per month over a 48-month period. This financing plan requires an initial payment of €7,633.95 and a final payment of €10,468.60, bringing the total cost to €22,854.55.

Additionally, Toyota offers a Toyota Relax warranty that extends coverage to up to 15 years or 250,000 kilometers as long as the vehicle is regularly maintained at official Toyota service centers. This extended warranty ensures that buyers can enjoy peace of mind with their investment.