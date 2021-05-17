No Comments

Volkswagen Passat Wins KBB 5-Year Cost to Own Award

The 2021 Volkswagen Passat features a roomy interior

Photo: Volkswagen

The Passat has been a part of the Volkswagen lineup since 1972, when it was referred to as the Passat B1. Although the model has changed quite a bit over the past 49 years, its value is improving. The 2021 Passat was recently recognized as the Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Award winner in the midsize car segment.

“Passat has long been a stalwart in the Volkswagen stable, providing midsize sedan buyers a great combination of comfort, amenities, and VW-signature driving dynamics,” said Scott Keogh, President and CEO of Volkswagen of America. According to KBB editor Andy Bornhop, the roominess of the Passat’s back seat and trunk added even more value to the sedan. But what gave the Passat the most advantage against its competitors was Volkswagen’s free 2-year maintenance plan and the extensive 4-year/50,000-mile warranty.

The Passat’s turbocharged 2.0-liter engine also played a part in it being named a winner. While providing a thrilling drive thanks to available paddle shifters, the powertrain still delivers an impressive 36 mpg on the highway. Expected fuel costs is one of the factors that KBB considers when determining its winners for each segment. Other important factors include depreciation, maintenance and repair costs, finance and insurance fees, and state fees. Starting at $23,995, the 2021 Passat managed to cost approximately $1,528 less than the segment average.

This isn’t the first time the Passat has been praised for being budget-friendly. In 2019, along with the now-discontinued Beetle, the midsize sedan was named the Best Value in America by Vincentric for its segment. Similar factors were considered for that award as well, meaning the Passat continues to be a good benchmark for VW in regards to creating value for its customers.